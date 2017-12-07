The handsome Darell Ferhostan (Rockmen Paris) teams up with fashion photographer Niklas Bergstrand for the pages of NR Magazine‘s December 2017 edition. In charge of styling was Arthur Mayadoux, who for the session selected looks from Yohji Yamamoto. Hair styling is work of Andre Cueto Saavedra at See Management, with makeup from beauty artist Constance Haond. Styling assistance by Remi Mascia.





Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com