December Boys by Chris Fucile for MMSCENE Magazine Winter 2019-20 Issue

Fashion photographer Chris Fucile captured December Boys story featuring Nick Page, Robbie Carney, Aymen Rust, and Carson Magnuson, all with New York Models, for MMSCENE Magazine‘s Winter 2019-20 edition. In charge of styling was Michael Andrew Rosenberg, assisted by Tiffany Shaffer, with beauty from hair stylist Hiro Furukawa.
AVAILABLE NOW IN PRINT $25.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90
For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Victor Li, David Hart, Lacoste, No21, Dries Van Noten, Kenzo, Dunhill, Dirty Pineapple, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Calvin Luo, Private Policy NYC, and Prada.
Discover more of the story below:
Photographer CHRIS FUCILE – chrisfucile.com
Stylist MICHAEL ANDREW ROSENBERG – www.michaelandrewstylist.com
Hair Stylist HIRO FURUKAWA
Models NICK PAGE, ROBBIE CARNEY, AYMEN RUST, CARSON MAGNUSON at New York Models
Wardrobe Assistant TIFFANY SHAFFER