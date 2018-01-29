MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Denis Idrizovic by Simone Lini Trivulzio

By  |  Comments

Denis Idrizovic

The handsome Denis Idrizovic at Demons Model Mgmt updates his portfolio with a recent session styled and captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Simone Lini Trivulzio. Production is work of 88_Prod.

For the session Denis is wearing selected pieces from Gucci, Burberry, Kappa Kontroll, Schott NYC, Puma, Diesel, Salvatore Ferragamo, Moschino, H&M, and Fila. Discover more of the story bellow:


Denis Idrizovic

Sirt: Gucci
Shorts: Burberry
Socks: Kappa Kontroll

Denis Idrizovic

Bomber Jacket: Schott NYC

Denis Idrizovic

Sweatpants: Puma

Denis Idrizovic

Jacket: Diesel

Denis Idrizovic

Coat: Salvatore Ferragamo

Denis Idrizovic

Denis Idrizovic

Underwear: Moschino

Denis Idrizovic

T-Shirt: H&M

Denis Idrizovic

Sweatpants: Puma
Underwear: Fila

Denis Idrizovic

Denis Idrizovic

Jacket: Diesel
Underwear: Fila

Denis Idrizovic

Shirt: Gucci

Denis Idrizovic

Sweatpants: Puma

Denis Idrizovic

Coat: Salvatore Ferragamo

Photographer and Stylist: Simone Lini Trivulzio – www.simonelinitrivulzio.com
Model: Denis Idrizovic – Demons Model Mgmt
Production: 88_Prod

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items