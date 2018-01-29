MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Boys Season by Julia Romanovskaya
Fashion photographer Julia Romanovskaya shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS her latest story titled Boys Season featuring up and comers Gustavo, Allen, Youssef, and Yannik, all represented by City Models Paris. For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Balmain, Amiri, Armani, Dolce and Gabbana, Alexandre McQueen, Cerruti1881, and GmbH.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the story bellow:
Models: Gustavo, Allen, Youssef, Yannik at City Models Paris
Photographer: Julia Romanovskaya – www.juliaromanovskaya.com
