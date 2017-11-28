MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Denis by Tatiana Chornenkaya
The handsome Denis represented by STARSYSTEM teams up with fashion photographer Tatiana Chornenkaya for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session. In charge of styling were Anastasia Lundrinskaya and Yaroslav Bogdan.
Discover more of the story bellow:
Model: Denis at STARSYSTEM Kiev
Stylists: Anastasia Lundrinskaya, Yaroslav Bogdan
Photographer: Tatiana Chornenkaya – @t_chornenkaya
