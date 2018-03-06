MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Dima Gornovskyi by Henry Wu
Discover the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Dima Gornovskyi (LA Models, JE Models) captured by fashion photographer Henry Wu. In charge of styling was Luke Funtecha, who for the session selected pieces from Laboratoire, Soulstar, Tani, Atelier Traditionnel, and Icelink.
Sweater: Laboratoire
Blue Vest: Laboratoire
Underwear: Tani
Jeans: Soulstar Clothing
Robe: Stylist own
Underwear: Atelier Traditionnel
Necklace: Icelink
Jacket: Laboratoire
Underwear: Tani
Sweatpants: Laboratoire
Blue Vest: Laboratoire
Robe: Stylist own
Underwear: Atelier Traditionnel
Necklace: Icelink
Jacket: Laboratoire
Robe: Stylist own
Underwear: Atelier Traditionnel
Necklace: Icelink
Jeans: Soulstar Clothing
Robe: Stylist own
Underwear: Atelier Traditionnel
Necklace: Icelink
Model: Dima Gornovskyi at LA Models, JE Models
Stylist: Luke Funtecha
Photographer: Henry Wu – @hello.henry
