MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Dima Gornovskyi by Henry Wu

Discover the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Dima Gornovskyi (LA Models, JE Models) captured by fashion photographer Henry Wu. In charge of styling was Luke Funtecha, who for the session selected pieces from Laboratoire, Soulstar, Tani, Atelier Traditionnel, and Icelink.

Sweater: Laboratoire

Blue Vest: Laboratoire
Underwear: Tani
Jeans: Soulstar Clothing

Robe: Stylist own
Underwear: Atelier Traditionnel
Necklace: Icelink

Jacket: Laboratoire
Underwear: Tani
Sweatpants: Laboratoire

Blue Vest: Laboratoire

Robe: Stylist own
Underwear: Atelier Traditionnel
Necklace: Icelink

Jacket: Laboratoire

Robe: Stylist own
Underwear: Atelier Traditionnel
Necklace: Icelink

Jeans: Soulstar Clothing

Robe: Stylist own
Underwear: Atelier Traditionnel
Necklace: Icelink

Model: Dima Gornovskyi at LA Models, JE Models
Stylist: Luke Funtecha
Photographer: Henry Wu – @hello.henry

