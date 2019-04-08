MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Dreamers by Alicia Shi

Fashion photographer Alicia Shi captured Dreamers exclusive story featuring models Evan at Modelight, Arthur Benan, and Kaya at Wolves for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. Styling is work of Dre Romero, assisted by Yue Wang, with beauty from makeup artist Natalie Chekati. In charge of video direction was Mario Grey.
For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Yingpei Studio, Calvin Klein, Yohji Yamamoto, Uniqlo, Object Occult, Hanes, Pronounce, Dior, Cos, Damir Doma, Prounounce, Undetected, Nike, Artem Shumov, Acne, Paco Rabanne, and Junwei Lin.
EVAN
jacket OBJECT OCCULT
undershirt HANES
trousers PRONOUNCE
socks STYLIST’S OWN
KAYA
shirt DIOR
leotard OUDE WAAG
trousers COS
shoes DAMIR DOMA
Arthur
coat OBJECT OCCULT
sweater STYLIST’S OWN
trousers and shoes PROUNOUNCE
ring UNDETECTED
EVAN
undershirt STYLIST’S OWN
shorts PROUNOUNCE
shoes NIKE
Arthur
trousers PROUNOUNCE
socks UNIQLO
EVAN
sweater COS
undershirt HANES
shorts PRONOUNCE
socks UNIQLO
KAYA
shirt VINTAGE
trousers OUDE WAAG
coat OBJECT OCCULT
coat ARTEM SHUMOV
shoes PRONOUNCE
EVAN
jumpsuit ARTEM SHUMOV
undershirt HANES
KAYA
socks STYLIST’S OWN
ARTHUR
trousers ACNE
EVAN
suit ROSEN
socks UNIQLO
shoes PRONOUNCE
KAYA
shirt PACO RABANNE
sweater ARTEM SHUMOV
shoes DAMIR DOMA
ARTHUR
coat JUNWEI LIN
shirt and trousers COS
undershirt HANES
shoes PRONOUNCE
ring UNDETECTED
coat OBJECT OCCULT
sweater STYLIST’S OWN
trousers and shoes PROUNOUNCE
ring UNDETECTED
top YINGPEI STUDIO
belt CALVIN KLEIN
trousers YOHJI YAMAMOTO
socks UNIQLO
Photographer Alicia Shi – aliciashi.com
Video Mario Grey
Stylist Dre Romero
Makeup artist Natalie Chekati
Models: Kaya at Wolves, Evan at Modelight, Arthur Benan
Stylist assistant Yue Wang
Studio Rimagine
