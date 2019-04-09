in Advertising Campaigns, Calvin Klein, Lachlan Bailey, Menswear, Spring Summer 2019 Campaigns

Justin Eric Martin & Kohei Takabatake Model Calvin Klein Watches & Jewelry SS19 Collection

Calvin Klein Watches & Jewelry Spring Summer 2019 Campaign by Lachlan Bailey

Calvin Klein Watches & Jewelry
Photography © Lachlan Bailey for Calvin Klein

Models Justin Eric Martin and Kohei Takabatake team up with Cara Taylor, Hyun Ji Shin, and Roos van Elk for Calvin Klein‘s Spring Summer 2019 Watches & Jewelry advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey. Styling is work of Clare Richardson, with set design from Heath Mattioli. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Shay Ashual, and makeup artist Mark Carrasquillo.

