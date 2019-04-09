Justin Eric Martin & Kohei Takabatake Model Calvin Klein Watches & Jewelry SS19 Collection

Models Justin Eric Martin and Kohei Takabatake team up with Cara Taylor, Hyun Ji Shin, and Roos van Elk for Calvin Klein‘s Spring Summer 2019 Watches & Jewelry advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey. Styling is work of Clare Richardson, with set design from Heath Mattioli. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Shay Ashual, and makeup artist Mark Carrasquillo.
Photography © Lachlan Bailey for Calvin Klein
