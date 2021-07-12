PREVIEW DSCENE MAGAZINE LOVE ISSUE

Discover DSCENE Magazine 15th edition, dedicated to LOVE, featuring on the covers – the amazing Aaron Rose Philip in Burberry photographed by Arale Reartes, and top models Lia and Odette Pavlova in Salvatore Ferragamo lensed by Egor Tsodov. For the issue we talked about the meaning of LOVE (and of course, about their work) with designers behind Christopher Kane, KIMHĒKIM, TEN Studio and Richard Malone, and with artists Abraham Cruzvillegas and Monira Al Quadiri, as well as with our cover stars: Aaron Rose Philip was interviewed by Riccardo Tisci – the Chief Creative Officer of Burberry, and her close friends, while Lia and Odette talked about sisterhood.

We also interviewed Branko Kisic chef of a timeless Belgrade restaurant The Writer’s Club, and visit Porto Montenegro on the Adriatic sea and Boheme on Mykonos. Our contributing writers reflect on Love, while our fashion stories feature the Summer 2021 season’s most coveted fashion looks.

See the preview of DSCENE Magazine‘s LOVE edition below:

“Celebration of art and design is at the heart of DSCENE, of the creatives and new talent we admire, the fashion we love, the art and literature that inspire us. It was ever thus at DSCENE, this is a magazine that has championed creativity for almost 15 years, but this time our positive approach is maybe more important than ever in a moment when fear and hostility might look pervasive elsewhere. Thus we ventured into creating an inspiring issue celebrating love. Helping us on the road were also contributing writers Marko Ceperkovic, Mina Djuric and Sonja Avlijas, sharing their personal love stories. In that spirit Artist Vuk Ćuk is back on our pages with a collaborative project co-created with engineer Marko Radisic. The duo shaped an AI algorithm to analyse 100s of the most famous love letters of all time and write its own in response. The letter itself might not make much sense, but at the end of the day when does love ever make sense?” – Editor In Chief Zarko Davinic

Contributing Writers

MARKO CEPERKOVIC, MILOS MUSICKI, MINA DJURIC, SONJA AVLIJAS

Contributing Photographers

ARALE REARTES, DIANA LANGE, EGOR TSODOV, GUS & LO, FEDERICA PUTELLI, STEFANO SCIUTO, TAKAHIRO OGAWA

Featured Artists

ABRAHAM CRUZVILLEGAS, MATTHIAS GARCIA, MONIRA AL QUADIRI, VUK ĆUK

Featured Designers – Interviews:

CHRISTOPHER KANE, KIMHĒKIM, RICHARD MALONE, ANGELO FAIR