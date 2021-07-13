in Advertising Campaigns, Burberry, Menswear, Spring Summer 2021 Campaign

Discover New BURBERRY TB SUMMER MONOGRAM Collection

With the TB Summer Monogram Collection, Burberry captures the optimistic feeling of summer

BURBERRY TB SUMMER MONOGRAM
Courtesy of ©BURBERRY

Fashion house BURBERRY presented its TB Summer Monogram Collection, that explores brand’s heritage, as well as the importance to always evolve, and captures the optimistic feeling of summer. For his third TB Summer Monogram Collection, that pays tribute to the brand’s founder Thomas Burberry, Designer Riccardo Tisci created lightweight pieces, in summer inspired colours.

BURBERRY TB SUMMER MONOGRAM
Courtesy of ©BURBERRY
BURBERRY TB SUMMER MONOGRAM
Courtesy of ©BURBERRY

For menswear, the collection includes nylon car coats and hooded jackets, cotton hoodies and oversized T-shirts, cotton piqueě oversized polo shirts, short-sleeve silk shirts and shorts, and drawcord swim shorts and briefs.” – from BURBERRY

BURBERRY TB SUMMER MONOGRAM
Courtesy of ©BURBERRY
BURBERRY TB SUMMER MONOGRAM
Courtesy of ©BURBERRY

The new TB Summer Monogram collection will be available to purchase online and in selected Burberry stores globally from 16 July.

Find out more at designscene.net.

ad campaignsMenswearSS21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DSCENE MAGAZINE

PREVIEW DSCENE MAGAZINE LOVE ISSUE
MOSCHINO

MOSCHINO Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection