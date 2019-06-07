Travelling Man: Dylan Johnstone Poses for HungerTV

The handsome Dylan Johnstone at Elite Models teams up with fashion photographer Fenton Bailey at Tonic Reps for HungerTV. In charge of styling was Carlos Mangubat, with beauty from hair stylist Josh Knight at Caren using Tigi, and makeup artist Famida Pathan using Laura Mercier Skincare & Nars Cosmetics. Art direction and casting by Caplan & Smith.
HungerTV – www.hungertv.com
Model: Dylan Johnstone at Elite & Dasha
Photographer: Fenton Bailey at Tonic Reps – www.tonicreps.co.uk
Photography Assistant: Charlie Stanbury
Art Direction & Casting Direction: Caplan & Smith
Stylist: Carlos Mangubat
Makeup Artist: Famida Pathan using Laura Mercier Skincare & Nars Cosmetics
Hair Stylist: Josh Knight at Caren Using Tigi
Location: Smashbox Studios – London
Special Thanks to Bianca & Gennaro
