MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Elijah Claxton by Chris Fucile

Fashion photographer Chris Fucile captured Alone on the Range story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring Elijah Claxton represented by LA Models. In charge of styling was Mike Briale, with grooming from beauty artist Michaeline.
For the session Elijah is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as DSquared, Givenchy, All Saints, HI8US, Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren, The Kooples, Belstaff, Balmain, Eytys, and Bonds.
Jacket- HI8US
Jeans- Dsquared
Boots- Vintage
Jacket- Tom Ford
Vest Ralph Lauren
Pants- The Kooples
Boots, Jewelry- Vintage
Trench- Belstaff
Jeans- DSquared
Boots and Hat- Vintage
Coat- Balmain
Cypress Jeans- Eytys
Jewelry, Boots- Vintage
Shirt- Bonds
Plaid Shirt- All Saints
Vest- DSquared
Jeans- Givenchy
Shirt- All Saints
Hat, boot, belt- Vintage
Photographer: Chris Fucile – chrisfucile.com
Stylist: Mike Briale
Groomer: Michaeline
Model: Elijah Claxton at LA Models