MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Evan by Vai Yu Law & Aliecia Brissett

The handsome Evan at Want Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Vai Yu Law. In charge of styling was Aliecia Brissett, with grooming from beauty artist Leandro Avanco.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Evan is wearing selected pieces from Levi’s, Balenciaga, Frame, Zara, Jacquemus, Michael Kors, Club Monaco, I.AM.GIA, and Acne Studios.
Photographer: Vai Yu Law – @rawkavai
Stylist: Aliecia Brissett – @asseenbyleesh
Grooming: Leandro Avanco – @beautyroom6
Model: Evan at Want Management