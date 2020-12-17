in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Evan by Vai Yu Law & Aliecia Brissett

Photgrapher Vai Yu Law and stylist Aliecia Brissett team up for our latest exclusive story

Vai Yu Law
Underwear: Balenciaga
Jeans: Frame

The handsome Evan at Want Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Vai Yu Law. In charge of styling was Aliecia Brissett, with grooming from beauty artist Leandro Avanco.

For the story Evan is wearing selected pieces from Levi’s, Balenciaga, Frame, Zara, Jacquemus, Michael Kors, Club Monaco, I.AM.GIA, and Acne Studios.

Vest, Shoes: Zara
Pants, Top: Vintage
Jacket: Jacquemus
Jacket: Levi’s
Shirt, Pants, Boots: Zara
White Shirt: Michael Kors

Vest, Shoes: Zara
Pants, Top: Vintage
Jacket: Jacquemus
Hat, Shoes: Zara
Shirt: Vintage Club Monaco
Pants: I.AM.GIA
Underwear: Balenciaga
Jeans: Frame
Sweater, Shirt: Acne Studios
Hat, Shoes: Zara
Shirt: Vintage Club Monaco
Pants: I.AM.GIA
Shirt, Pants, Boots: Zara
White Shirt: Michael Kors

Photographer: Vai Yu Law – @rawkavai
Stylist: Aliecia Brissett – @asseenbyleesh
Grooming: Leandro Avanco – @beautyroom6
Model: Evan at Want Management

