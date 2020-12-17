MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Evan by Vai Yu Law & Aliecia Brissett

The handsome Evan at Want Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Vai Yu Law. In charge of styling was Aliecia Brissett, with grooming from beauty artist Leandro Avanco.

For the story Evan is wearing selected pieces from Levi’s, Balenciaga, Frame, Zara, Jacquemus, Michael Kors, Club Monaco, I.AM.GIA, and Acne Studios.

Photographer: Vai Yu Law – @rawkavai

Stylist: Aliecia Brissett – @asseenbyleesh

Grooming: Leandro Avanco – @beautyroom6

Model: Evan at Want Management