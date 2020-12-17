in Brett Lloyd, Dior Homme, Fabien Baron, Fall Winter 2020.21, Lookbooks, Menswear

LOOKBOOK: DIOR SKI Winter 2020 Capsule Collection

Models Issa Naciri, Ludwig Wilsdorff and Oumar Goumballa pose in Dior Men Ski looks

DIOR SKI
©DIOR, Photography by Brett Lloyd

Designer Kim Jones created first ever DIOR Ski capsule collection that features ready-to-wear, skis, snowboards and accessories pieces. Models Issa Naciri, Ludwig Wilsdorff, and Oumar Goumballa star in the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Brett Lloyd. In charge of creative direction was Fabien Baron, with set design from Jean-Michel Bertin, and casting direction by Shelley Durkan. Beauty is work of hair stylist Benjamin Muller, and makeup artist Peter Philips.

DIOR SKI
©DIOR, Photography by Brett Lloyd

The new Dior Ski men capsule designed by Kim Jones comes in palette of refined and luminous colors inspired by Japanese vintage trends. Co-created with the winter sports specialists Descente Allterrain, AK SKI and POC, the line boasts a wealth of Dior detailing, from the Dior Oblique motif linings to the bold logo that appears on pieces from ski pants to snowboards and helmets. The high-performance characteristics are combined with a focus on comfort and flexibility, prioritizing protection and lightness for a relaxed and resolutely contemporary impact.” – from DIOR

DIOR SKI
©DIOR, Photography by Brett Lloyd
©DIOR, Photography by Brett Lloyd
©DIOR, Photography by Brett Lloyd
©DIOR, Photography by Brett Lloyd
©DIOR, Photography by Brett Lloyd
©DIOR, Photography by Brett Lloyd
©DIOR, Photography by Brett Lloyd
©DIOR, Photography by Brett Lloyd
©DIOR, Photography by Brett Lloyd

FW20LookbooksMenswear

