MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Farhan by Gino Ward

The handsome Farhan is the star of our latest exlcusive story by Gino Ward & Kevina Marcelline

Gino Ward

The handsome Farhan represented by Supa Model Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Gino Ward. In charge of styling was Kevina Marcelline.

For the session Farhan is wearing selected pieces from Luge, Ziwei Qu, Zara, and Samuel Best.

Hat: Ziwei Qu
Knitted jumper and trousers: Luge

Oversized blazer and trousers: Luge

Trousers: Luge

Knitted jumper: Luge
Trousers: Zara

Knitted jumper, high waisted wool trousers: Luge

Full look: Samuel Best

Hat: Ziwei Qu
Knitted trousers: Luge

Hat, high waisted wool trousers: Luge

Hat: Ziwei Qu
Knitted jumper: Luge

Photographer: Gino Ward – @ginoward
Stylist: Kevina Marcelline
Model: Farhan at Supa Model Management

