Janis Ancens is the Face of Reiss Fall Winter 2019 Pre-Collection

Supermodel Janis Ancens poses in looks from Reiss Menswear‘s Fall Winter 2019 pre-collection for the brand’s latest campaign lensed by fashion photographer Kat Irlin. In charge of styling was Anna Katsanis at Art Department, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Elayna Bachman. For the campaign Janis was joined by Renata Gubaeva.
Find more of the elegant shoot after the jump, plus some of MMSCENE magazine’s favourite pieces:
Wow! Obsessed with these looks! Love that double breasted jacket ! <3
