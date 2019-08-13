in Advertising Campaigns, Bon Image, ELITE Models, ELITE Paris, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Janis Ancens, Menswear, Nest Models, NEXT Models, REISS Menswear, Wilhelmina Models

Janis Ancens is the Face of Reiss Fall Winter 2019 Pre-Collection

Discover Reiss Menswear’s Fall Winter 2019 pre-collection campaign captured by Kat Irlin with the handsome Janis Ancens.

Janis Ancens
Photography © Kat Irlin for REISS

Supermodel Janis Ancens poses in looks from Reiss Menswear‘s Fall Winter 2019 pre-collection for the brand’s latest campaign lensed by fashion photographer Kat Irlin. In charge of styling was Anna Katsanis at Art Department, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Elayna Bachman. For the campaign Janis was joined by Renata Gubaeva.

Find more of the elegant shoot after the jump, plus some of MMSCENE magazine’s favourite pieces: 

Janis Ancens
Photography © Kat Irlin for REISS
Janis Ancens
Photography © Kat Irlin for REISS
Janis Ancens
Photography © Kat Irlin for REISS

REISS
Photography © Kat Irlin for REISS
REISS
Photography © Kat Irlin for REISS
REISS
Photography © Kat Irlin for REISS
REISS
Photography © Kat Irlin for REISS
REISS
Photography © Kat Irlin for REISS

REISS
Photography © Kat Irlin for REISS
REISS
Photography © Kat Irlin for REISS
REISS
Photography © Kat Irlin for REISS

REISS
Photography © Kat Irlin for REISS

