Hollywood Party by Fenton Bailey for Style Magazine November 2018 Issue

Fashion photographer Fenton Bailey at Tonic Reps captured Hollywood Party story featuring Theo Neilson at Elite Models, Dylan Hartigan at I Love Models Management, Peter Finn at Brave Models, Sid Ellisdon and Louie Johnson at Why Not Models, Tommy Marr and Azim at Crew Model Management for Italian Style Magazine‘s November 2018 edition. Styling is work of Luca Roscini, with grooming from Marco Testa for Greenapple Italia using Frames and Lord&Berry.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Lardini, Ingram, Gabriele Pasini, Sartoria Latorre, Pal Zileri, Corneliani, Luigi Bianchi Mantova, Paolini, Alessandro Gherardi, Santoni, Tagliatore, Ermenegildo Zegna, Perofil, Frattelli Rossetti, Giorgio Armani, Boggi Milano, and Barrett. Discover more of the story below:



