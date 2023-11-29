Greg Hsu Stars in Vogue Taiwan December 2023 Cover Story

Actor and singer Greg Hsu (Kuang Han Hsu) takes the cover story of Vogue Taiwan Magazine‘s December 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Zhong Lin. In charge of styling was Chen Yu, with set design from Tung Yu Tin, and production by Nelly Yang.

Hsu Kuang-han, professionally known as Greg Hsu or Greg Han, is a celebrated Taiwanese actor and model, born on October 31, 1990. His journey in the entertainment industry began with an appearance in Jay Chou’s music video for “Class 3-2” in 2003. Hsu’s foray into acting was marked by his participation in the “Finding Mr. Right” contest on Channel V in 2011, where he stood out among five contestants.

Hsu made his acting debut in the 2016 drama “Love of Sandstorm.” He gained fame for his roles in “Q Series: Love of Sandstorm” (2016) and “Someday or One Day” (2019). His performance in “Someday or One Day” earned him widespread recognition but also the affectionate title of “Nation’s Boyfriend.” He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 52nd Golden Bell Awards. His acting credits also include roles in “Attention, Love!” (2017), “Art in Love” (2017), and “My Dear Boy” (2017).

Photography © Zhong Lin for Vogue Taiwan, read more at www.vogue.com.tw