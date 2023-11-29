in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines

Greg Hsu Stars in Vogue Taiwan December 2023 Cover Story

Photographer Zhong Lin and actor / singer Greg Hsu team up for Vogue Taiwan

Greg Hsu Vogue Taiwan
Greg Hsu covers Vogue Taiwan, Photography by Zhong Lin

Actor and singer Greg Hsu (Kuang Han Hsu) takes the cover story of Vogue Taiwan Magazine‘s December 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Zhong Lin. In charge of styling was Chen Yu, with set design from Tung Yu Tin, and production by Nelly Yang.

Greg Hsu Vogue Taiwan
Photography © Zhong Lin for Vogue Taiwan

Hsu Kuang-han, professionally known as Greg Hsu or Greg Han, is a celebrated Taiwanese actor and model, born on October 31, 1990. His journey in the entertainment industry began with an appearance in Jay Chou’s music video for “Class 3-2” in 2003. Hsu’s foray into acting was marked by his participation in the “Finding Mr. Right” contest on Channel V in 2011, where he stood out among five contestants.

Zhong Lin
Photography © Zhong Lin for Vogue Taiwan
Zhong Lin
Photography © Zhong Lin for Vogue Taiwan
Zhong Lin
Photography © Zhong Lin for Vogue Taiwan
Zhong Lin
Photography © Zhong Lin for Vogue Taiwan

Hsu made his acting debut in the 2016 drama “Love of Sandstorm.” He gained fame for his roles in “Q Series: Love of Sandstorm” (2016) and “Someday or One Day” (2019). His performance in “Someday or One Day” earned him widespread recognition but also the affectionate title of “Nation’s Boyfriend.” He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 52nd Golden Bell Awards. His acting credits also include roles in “Attention, Love!” (2017), “Art in Love” (2017), and “My Dear Boy” (2017).

Photography © Zhong Lin for Vogue Taiwan, read more at www.vogue.com.tw

CoversEntertainmentmagazines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Elys Berroteran

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Not A Saint by Elys Berroteran

7 Luxury Skincare Gifts Suitable for Men