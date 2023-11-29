7 Luxury Skincare Gifts Suitable for Men

The world of luxury masculine skincare has massively expanded in recent years, with skincare companies noticing the uptick in men taking good care of their skin. Gone are the days where men only wash their face with a bar of soap, now owning cleansers, moisturizers and other similar low-maintenance products that make the skin feel well looked after. Since the holidays are coming up, we thought we’d share a list of our favorite high-end masculine skincare products as gift ideas for others, or inspiration for your own skincare routine.

Remember, skincare is an essential aspect of personal grooming for anyone, so these are all items that would be suitable to give all year round, for birthdays or anniversaries, not just Christmas.

1. Creme Ancienne Eye & Face Cream Duo — Fresh

$272 via Fresh online store

A seriously indulgent treat for your face and under eye — enter Creme Ancienne. This charmingly packaged eye and face cream skincare set by Fresh is most effective when used together, as the ingredients combine to produce consistent and noticeable results. With constant use, these rich, nourishing moisturizers will reveal a smooth complexion, free from puffiness and radiating vitality. The duo will make a great holiday gift as the set is travel-sized, so either you or the recipient can keep it on hand while traveling for meetings or photo shoots.

2. TheraFace Mask — TheraBody

$599 via the TheraFace online store

Red and blue light masks are taking over the skincare market as one of the most effective tools to have on hand as a skincare connoisseur. This particular mask, by TheraBody, has already been named one of Esquire magazine’s best gadgets of the year and has been scientifically and anecdotally proven to deliver real results.

There are three types of light to try out with this mask, as well as a vibration therapy option and eye protection that allows you to multitask while the mask works its magic on your skin. Expect to see smoother and healthier skin with reduced fine lines and dark spots after eight-plus weeks of continuous use.

3. Pure Calm Cleansing Dew — De Mamiel

$90 from Goop.com

If you or a skincare lover you know is plagued by redness, reach for De Mamiel’s Cleansing Dew as a solution. The powerful ingredients in this polished, attractive glass bottle work together to fight off skin-damaging free radicals (ferulic acid), boost the strength of the skin barrier (blackcurrant seed oil), lock in moisture (linolenic acid), and smooth the overall texture of the skin.

4. Bro Mask — Jaxon Lane

$28 for a pack of four on the Jaxon Lane site.

This three-time award-winning mask was designed with masculine skin in mind and comes highly recommended by dermatologists. This product has achieved a cult following among celebrity clients known to use it as a pre-shoot face prep. This mask comes cut into two pieces, so men with facial hair can use just the half they need.

The 3% niacinamide, collagen, hyaluronic acid, peptides, green tea, licorice, and ginger combine to plump, refresh, moisturize, and retain moisture for a fresh-looking face.

5. Sauvage Shave Gel — Dior

$70 on the official Dior site

Shaving can cause a lot of stress to the sensitive skin on your face, but with the right products, you do not have to worry about any real damage. Upgrade your entire shaving routine with this nourishing gel from Dior, in the oh so popular Sauvage fragrance, containing powerful woody notes.

This shave gel protects the skin from micro-cuts when shaving your beard or mustache, and is enriched with cactus extract, making it an ideal choice for sensitive skin. The added benefit of a translucent texture provides the perfect medium for a close, effective, and safe shave. Post-shave skin is firm and smooth with no razor burn or bumps.

6. Age Defy+ Daily SPF 30 Moisturiser — Green People

$60.03 from Amazon

SPF is a must in your skincare routine, even when the sun is barely visible in winter. This dual-action product from Green People works to both protect the skin from UV damage and target the visible signs of sun-induced aging. The vegan formula is kind to even the most sensitive, easily irritated skin, boosting your skin’s hydration while evening out and brightening dull complexions. Ingredients like edelweiss and beech bud contain high levels of antioxidants, and rosehip oil delivers a powerful boost of both Omega 3 and fatty acids. Aloe vera nourishes and calms the skin, while green tea helps with collagen production to keep the skin looking young and fresh.

87% of the product’s ingredients have natural origins and leave skin protected and rejuvenated.

7. Resurfacing Face Serum — Malin+Goetz

$70 at Nordstrom online

Adding a serum to your skincare routine means adding a simple step that targets your specific skincare needs and concerns. This lightweight, gel-like serum by Malin and Goetz helps to minimize the appearance of overly large pores and brighten up dull and tired-looking skin for a more revitalized appearance.

The serum will work on all skin types, including sensitive skin, and delivers the benefits of three separate products in one little bottle. Glycolic and lactic acid minimize excess oil and improve texture, stabilized vitamin C brightens, and niacinamide balances and reduces the appearance of pores.

Give The Gift of Luxury Skin

Whether you’re gifting a friend, family member, or yourself, these luxurious, effective products would be a most welcome present come Christmas day. Well-maintained skin is an essential part of life for the well-groomed man, and it’s never too late to start.