Funny Business: Hasan Minhaj Stars in Tidal Magazine #10 Issue

Pin 0 Shares

American comedian Hasan Minhaj teams up with fashion photographer Tawni Bannister for Funny Business story coming from the pages of Tidal Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Sam Spector, with production from Charlii Cruse and Tarayn Sanders. Grooming is work of beauty artist Ellen Guhin at See Management using V76 by Vaughn. Photo assistance by Daniel Fry and Kristen Walker.





Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com