Michael B. Jordan Stars in GQ Magazine December 2018 Cover Story

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan takes the cover story of American GQ Magazine‘s December 2018 edition lensed by fashion photographer Awol Erizku. In charge of styling was Mobolaji Dawodu.

“But it’s like, I could meet you, right now, boom, right here. Me and you sitting here chilling, whatever. Meal, whatever. Somebody could be over there, see this. And all of a sudden, you’re my girl now. So then they’re going to talk about you, they’re going to find out who you are. They’re gonna find out what your Instagram is, they’re going to find us in that. And all the fan club and everybody else is going to find out who you are, and now you and I are forever associated with one another. So now, how do you go anywhere normal, chill, just getting to know somebody that you just met, that you may not—may or may not—hit it off at all? That part of dating is tough. Now, I’m not saying options aren’t there. I’m not saying that. But as far as, like, the nuance of dating, it’s just not the same. I’m just going to keep trying to work on myself and build this empire.” – Jordan for GQ Magazine.



