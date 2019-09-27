Henry Kitcher Models Fall Fashion for WSJ. Magazine Men’s Style Issue

Fashion photographer Gregory Harris captured Fine & Dandy story featuring top model Henry Kitcher at Tomorrow Is Another Day for WSJ. Magazine‘s Men’s Fashion edition. In charge of styling was Ludivine Poiblanc, with set design from Nicholas Des Jardins. Grooming is work of beauty artist Tomo Jidai.

For the session Henry is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Raf Simon, Gucci, Marni, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, Balenciaga, Loewe, Dries Van Noten, Prada, Givenchy, and Salvatore Ferragamo among other.

Photography © Gregory Harris for WSJ. Magazine, discover more on www.wsj.com