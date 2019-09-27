Rock Climber Chris Sharma is the Face of Mango Travel Suit

Discover MANGO Man‘s Travel Suit Fall Winter 2019 advertising campaign captured at the mountains of Majorca, featuring American rock climber Chris Sharma.

“Recognised as the best rock climber in the world, we challenged Chris Sharma to prove the resistance and comfort of the Travel Suit, our suit designed to overcome everyday obstacles. In a spectacular rope-free climbing session in the mountains of Majorca, the sportsman changed his usual uniform to test the technical properties of the suit. Water-repellent, crease resistant and stretch, this model demonstrates why it is the best choice to overcome any unforeseen circumstances in your routine. Taxi commutes, flights, business meetings or unexpected weather are no longer a problem because you will always look impeccable. Welcome to your wardrobe the statement piece that will help you reach your goals and be the hero of your own story. Let nothing stop you.”