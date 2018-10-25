Preview: Herdes Magazine Autumn Winter 2018.19 Berliner Issue

Pin 0 Shares

Discover Herdes Magazine‘s Autumn Winter 2018.19 V.5 edition, that explores Berlin as a powerful metamorphosis, which simply captivates with its longing for freedom to be, to create and to evolve. The cover story features Kaher at Iconic Management, and Tom C and PMA Models captured by fashion photographer Yoye Martin, with styling from Lucia Silva, beauty by makeup artist Mel Merier, and production by Carlos Maran.

Continue below to see preview of Herdes Magazine‘s Berliner issue:





Website: The Berliner Issue is available now – www.herdesmagazine.com