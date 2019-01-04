Eddie Redmayne, Rami Malek, Timothee Chalamet + More for W Magazine

Pin 14 Shares

Actors Eddie Redmayne, Rami Malek, Jonah Hill, Michael B. Jordan, Mahershala Ali, Lakeith Stanfield, Timothee Chalamet, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, Noah Centineo, and Troye Sivan star in the cover story of W Magazine‘s Vol. I 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Tim Walker. In charge of styling was Sara Moonves, with set design from Gary Card at Streeters London.

Beauty is work of Angela A. Perrantes, Jove Edmond, Larry Sims for flawless at Forward Artists, Carola Gonzalez for Malin & Goetz at Forward Artists. Menswear editor Sam Walker.





For more visit: www.wmagazine.com