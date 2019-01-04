The Emperor’s New Clothes: Wilfred Wong for Factory Fanzine #19 Issue

Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Baldovino Barani captured and styled the handsome Wilfred Wong (New York Models, Wonderwall Milano, Mademoiselle Paris, First London) for The Emperor’s New Clothes story coming from the pages of FACTORY Fanzine‘s latest edition.

For the session Wilfred is wearing this season’s neon essentials from Prada, Paul Smith, Marni, Givenchy, Versace, Bottega Veneta, Blyszak and Rufskin. Discover more of the story below:





For more of Baldovino’s work log on to baldovinobarani.com