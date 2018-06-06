Hugh Jackman Stars in GQ Australia June July 2018 Cover Story

Actor Hugh Jackman takes the cover story of GQ Australia‘s June July 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Ben Watts. For the session Hugh is wearing selected looks from Hermes, Tom Ford, and Brioni among other.

“To be completely honest, I’m enjoying acting more now than ever before. Because I feel excited about it. I feel at home on a stage and comfortable on film – which has taken a while to get to. I can broadly say the first 10 years on film felt stilted. I was sometimes a little nervous and it stopped my enjoyment of it all. So it’s taken me a little while to feel comfortable – like 10 years – but I do now and I’m lucky and blessed to have had the chances I’ve had. Some people bomb out early – I had a few lucky turns that gave me more chances. I’m lucky, you know. I am. I really am.” – Jackman for GQ Australia on acting.



