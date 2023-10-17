in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: I Fell Off The Moon And The Sun Was There

A mesmerizing fashion journey captured through the lens of photographer Quentin Pistol

Models Whak and Mo star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled I Fell Off The Moon And The Sun Was There lensed by fashion photographer Quentin Pistol and videography by Nick Sgaglione. In charge of styling was Cameron Broomfield. Beauty is work of Misa.

For the session the models are wearing selected pieces from Aknvas, Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Dior, Ferragamo, G.H. Bass, Gobi, Issey Miyake, Jackson T. Owens, Kyle’lyk, Lanvin, Sean Smith, Tanner Fletcher, Tiffany & Co and Zara.

Left:
Plaid Shirt – FERRAGAMO
Under Shirt – DIOR
Pants – TANNER FLETCHER
Right:
Sunglasses – TIFFANY & CO.
Outfit – Vintage
Left:
Vest & Shorts – Tanner Fletcher
Right:
Vest & Pants – Kyle’lyk
Shoes – G.H. Bass
Sunglasses – BURBERRY
Shirt – AKNVAS
Pants – AKNVAS
Scarf- Stylist’s Own
Left:
Total look – ALEXANDER MCQUEEN
Right:
Blazer – TANNER FLETCHER
Pants – THEORY
Sandals – Stylist’s Own
Shirt & Pants – AKNVAS
Shoes – ZARA
Left:
Plaid Shirt – FERRAGAMO
Under Shirt – DIOR
Pants – Tanner Fletcher
Right:
Sunglasses – TIFFANY & CO.
Outfit – Vintage
Cardigan – GOBI
Printed Shirt – ISSEY MIYAKE
Suit – LANVIN
Vest & Pants – Kyle’lyk
Shoes – G.H. Bass
Sunglasses – BURBERRY
Shir t –  AKNVAS
Pants – AKNVAS
Scarf – Stylist’s Own
Vest- JACKSON T. OWENS
Pants – Vintage
Flower bag- SEAN SMITH
Vest & Shorts – Tanner Fletcher
Left:
Cardigan – GOBI
Printed Shirt & Pants – ISSEY MIYAKE
Shoes – ZARA
Right:
Sweater & Pants – GOBI
Shoes – G.H. BASS

Credits
Creative Director/Photographer: Quentin Pistol, @quentinpistol
Videographer/Editor: Nick Sgaglione, @n_sgags
Grooming: Donavin Maxwell, @hollyhoodstar
Makeup: Misa Akamatsu, @blanc_misa
Stylist: Cameron Broomfield , @instacamfield
Stylist Assistant: Sean Smith, @seansmithsays
Models: Whak and Mo, @WhakandMo @statemgmt

