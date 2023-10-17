Models Whak and Mo star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled I Fell Off The Moon And The Sun Was There lensed by fashion photographer Quentin Pistol and videography by Nick Sgaglione. In charge of styling was Cameron Broomfield. Beauty is work of Misa.

For the session the models are wearing selected pieces from Aknvas, Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Dior, Ferragamo, G.H. Bass, Gobi, Issey Miyake, Jackson T. Owens, Kyle’lyk, Lanvin, Sean Smith, Tanner Fletcher, Tiffany & Co and Zara.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Credits

Creative Director/Photographer: Quentin Pistol, @quentinpistol

Videographer/Editor: Nick Sgaglione, @n_sgags

Grooming: Donavin Maxwell, @hollyhoodstar

Makeup: Misa Akamatsu, @blanc_misa

Stylist: Cameron Broomfield , @instacamfield

Stylist Assistant: Sean Smith, @seansmithsays

Models: Whak and Mo, @WhakandMo @statemgmt