MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: I Fell Off The Moon And The Sun Was There
A mesmerizing fashion journey captured through the lens of photographer Quentin Pistol
Models Whak and Mo star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled I Fell Off The Moon And The Sun Was There lensed by fashion photographer Quentin Pistol and videography by Nick Sgaglione. In charge of styling was Cameron Broomfield. Beauty is work of Misa.
For the session the models are wearing selected pieces from Aknvas, Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Dior, Ferragamo, G.H. Bass, Gobi, Issey Miyake, Jackson T. Owens, Kyle’lyk, Lanvin, Sean Smith, Tanner Fletcher, Tiffany & Co and Zara.