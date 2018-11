Pin 0 Shares

Discover the latest illustrations by fashion illustrator Shibo Chen coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s November 2018 edition. For Illustrated. story Shibo was inspired by looks from Blindness, Maison Margiela, Ann Demeulemeester, Dior Homme, and Xander Zhou.

