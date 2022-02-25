MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Louis Howells

Fashion photographer Pat Supsiri captured the handsome Louis Howells, represented by Five Twenty Model MGMT, exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS session.

Editor Maja Vuckovic sits down with Louis to talk about his beginnings, personal style, future goals, plans and more.

Read the interview after the jump:

Hi Louis, glad to have you at MMSCENE! Tell us a bit more about yourself.

Yo! Thanks for having me. I’m a fairly laid back 22 year old from Melbourne, Australia. I am currently studying business & communication design, I am not too sure where my life is headed but am looking forward to wherever it goes. I enjoy my own company just as much as I like to socialise. I admire good design, older cars, a cold beer and the great outdoors.

How were you discovered?

I was out at an event in Melbourne and got chatting to a guy who was a model. I was talking to him about how it all worked as I’d been asked before but wasn’t too sure about it. He sent me off to have a coffee with his mother agent Mikey Whyte who gave me the run down and now we’re here.

Was modelling something you always dreamed of doing?

I wouldn’t say I dreamed of doing it, I was always a bit iffy about starting out. It took me a little while to get the hang of and understand what an awesome opportunity it is. I think I’ve matured compared to when I first started out and want to push myself to make the most of it. You definitely get to meet some awesome creatives and work with so many interesting people it’s a great experience.

Did it change your life in any way?

For sure, I’ve definitely learnt a lot about myself. It’s taught me how important it is to maintain a healthy relationship with myself. The industry can be a vulnerable place and you need to understand it and be strong about who you are and stand by that.

How would you describe your personal style?

I like to keep it simple and durable. I’m no minimalist on the inside though.

Describe to us your go to outfit.

Vintage khaki Carhartt b11 pants, probably a black or plain top, bomber, black shoes like ASICS or docs and a cap. A hint of jewellery will make its way in there as well.

What is your favorite thing to do in your free time?

Talk nonsense with my mates, read a book, surf if I can, give my dog lots of love, and sometimes doing absolutely nothing is the best.

Are you more of a gym person or outdoor training person?

I’d say outdoor training, I enjoy going for a run.

What’s on your playlist?

The Rolling Stones, The Smiths, Baba Stiltz, Fela Kuti, John Lee Hooker.

What are your future goals, dreams and plans?

I’m keen to catch up on the last two years of my early twenties that were somewhat taken away by covid. I’ve also got a few little projects that need finishing. I can’t wait to travel overseas and experience new experiences. I’m keen to see where modelling may go, stay open minded and enjoy life.

Photography: Pat Supsiri – @patsupsiri

Model: Louis Howells at Five Twenty Model MGMT, Sydney

Location: Pocket Studio Sydney