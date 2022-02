BALMAIN HAIR COUTURE enlists supermodel Alton Mason, non-binary model and dancer Magdaleno Delgado, and model Natalie Ogg to star in their Spring Summer 2022 campaign. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Charlie Le Mindu, and makeup artist Marcelo Gutierrez. Styling is work of Andrew Mukamal, with set design from Philipp Haemmerl.