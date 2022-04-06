MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Anomaly by Nicole Wilson & Elle Noelle

The handsome Jace Thomas at Marilyn Agency NY stars in Anomaly exclusive story captured by fashion photographer Nicole Wilson for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Elle Noelle, with grooming from Todd Wilson. For the session Jace is wearing selected pieces from Armani, Celine Homme, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Tom Ford, Bulgari, Zara Man, Versace, Dior Homme, Alexander McQueen, Dolce and Gabbana, Saint Laurent Men, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Henric. Photo assistance by Peter Leonardo.

Photographer and Creative Director of “Anomaly“, Nicole Wilson is a native New Yorker. She uses emotive, cinematic, and timeless imagery that highlights unique beauty along with lasting style. Wilson particularly enjoys focusing her body of work around the beauty of masculinity, men, and men’s fashion.

An “Anomaly” is something that deviates from what is standard, normal, or expected. In the human context, it is someone who goes their own way and marches to the beat of their own heart, soul, and desire. In creating the concept for Anomaly I wanted to fashion the feeling of someone at home with their own individualism, being alone in the vastness of the City, and utilizing the backdrop of this well-worn urban landscape with dynamic looks. The looks feature a mixture of luxury brands to elevate this modern editorial that seeks to celebrate the spirit of the sensitive masculine.

Jace as a model is very present, emotionally expressive, and takes direction well, which are three hallmarks of a terrific model. He uses his vivid emotional life and physicality much in the same way a dancer does and that translates beautifully to the camera lens. On the day of the shoot, we had a wonderful time shooting in and around lower Manhattan at historical sites such as the Oculus and World Trade Tower area, along with the iconic Brooklyn Bridge. – Nicole Wilson

Creative Director, Photographer: Nicole Wilson – @NicoleWilsonPhoto

Stylist: Elle Noelle – @ElleNoelle123

Grooming and Assistant To Model: Todd Wilson – @ToddWilson2020

Model: Jace Thomas at Marilyn Agency NY – @JaceThomas777, @MarilynAgencyNY

Photographer’s Assistant: Peter Leonardo – @PeterJLeonardo