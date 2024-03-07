Jackson Wang Covers L’Officiel Hong Kong March 2024 Issue

K-pop superstar Jackson Wang takes the cover story of L’Officiel Hong Kong Magazine‘s inaugural March 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Liu Song. In charge of creative and fashion direction was Sean Kunjambu, with production from Katherine Ho, and set production by January Jinaya. Beauty is work of hair stylist Park Wanyeong, and makeup artist Simon Zhao. For the session Wang is wearing selected pieces from the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 Collection designed by Pharrell Williams.

In the interview for L’Officiel Hong Kong, Wang discusses his efforts to share Eastern culture globally, emphasizing the importance of staying true to oneself amid various challenges. Born and raised in Hong Kong, with deep family roots across China and experiences abroad, Wang highlights the unique charm and indescribable sense of belonging he feels towards Hong Kong’s culture. He reflects on creating opportunities for aspiring talents through “Chuang Asia,” stressing the importance of experience over winning.

Wang shares insights on personal growth, particularly focusing on the release of “Magic Man,” which represents a pivotal step in his journey toward self-satisfaction and artistic authenticity. He defines ‘magic’ as the personal standard of happiness and fulfillment, encouraging self-discovery. Discussing his work ethic and expansion into various fields, he attributes his drive not to a fear of the future or competitiveness but to a philosophy of surpassing his past self.

Embarking on his first solo world tour has been a proof of the support from his audience and those who share his vision, making the endeavor possible. Wang identifies as a creator, exploring various skills tied to his personal taste, and discusses the impact of his singing career on his design business, Team Wang design, emphasizing passion over business motives.

Leading a team presents its challenges, especially when working with people of differing visions, but Wang remains committed to his true self amidst these complexities. Reflecting on a decade in the industry, he expresses gratitude for all experiences, both good and bad, recognizing their role in his growth and emphasizing the value of every moment in shaping one’s journey.

Photography © Liu Song for L’Officiel Hong Kong, read more at lofficielhk.com