SNEAKER ALERT: Nike LeBron 4 “Fruity Pebbles” Release

Inspired by LeBron James‘ favourite cereal as a kid, the Nike LeBron 4 ‘Fruity Pebbles’ are a much awaited sneaker release. Originally an exclusive Player Edition (PE) that LeBron wore during the 2006–07 NBA season, this sneaker has a long history.

The $250 Nike LeBron 4 “Fruity Pebbles” are set to release on March 7, 2024. Men’s sizes for the sneaker are available, and it will be sold via SNKRS in addition to a few other online and physical retailers. Together with other noteworthy sneakers like the Nike LeBron 9 “Watch The Throne,” this release is a part of Nike’s attempt to bring back some of the legendary and unreleased PEs and samples of LeBron James.

The shoe has a white Posite top with an ankle strap, LeBron’s emblem on the front, and the Swoosh on the lateral side. The Fruity Pebbles cereal-inspired pattern is on the internal lining and Nike Free-inspired midsole, while the herringbone outsole and drop-in Zoom Air insole are made to be comfortable and traction-enhancing. The colourful cereal pattern is also featured in the outsole’s grooves, which enhances the shoe’s quirky and eye-catching design.

