MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Jacopo Olmo by Julia Sariy

By  |  Comments
0 Shares

Jacopo Olmo

Fashion photographer Julia Sariy captured Punk story featuring the handsome Jacopo Olmo at New York Model Management exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling and grooming was Val Laskarides.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Jacopo is wearing selected pieces from Urban Outfitters, Colombia, Palm Angels, Represent, Polo Sport Ralph Lauren, Adidas, Warren Lotas, D&G, Landlord, and Westwood. Discover more of the session below:


Jacopo Olmo

Hoodie: REPRESENT
Leather jacket: Thrift Store
Pants: POLO SPORT RALPH LAUREN
Shoes: ADIDAS

Jacopo Olmo

Sweatshirt: WARREN LOTAS
Pants: POLO SPORT RALPH LAUREN

Jacopo Olmo

Sweater: D&G
Pants: LANDLORD
Sneakers: ADIDAS

Jacopo Olmo

Cardigan, pants: LANDLORD
Necklace: WESTWOOD
Guitar: CHAPMAN

Jacopo Olmo

Top: URBAN OUTFITTERS
Puffer: COLOMBIA
Pants: PALM ANGELS

Jacopo Olmo

Jacopo Olmo

Sweatshirt: WARREN LOTAS
Pants: POLO SPORT RALPH LAUREN

Photographer: Julia Sariy – www.juliasariy.com
Stylist, Groomer: Val Laskarides
Model: Jacopo Olmo at New York Model Management

