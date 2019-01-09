MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Jacopo Olmo by Julia Sariy
Fashion photographer Julia Sariy captured Punk story featuring the handsome Jacopo Olmo at New York Model Management exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling and grooming was Val Laskarides.
For the session Jacopo is wearing selected pieces from Urban Outfitters, Colombia, Palm Angels, Represent, Polo Sport Ralph Lauren, Adidas, Warren Lotas, D&G, Landlord, and Westwood. Discover more of the session below:
Hoodie: REPRESENT
Leather jacket: Thrift Store
Pants: POLO SPORT RALPH LAUREN
Shoes: ADIDAS
Sweatshirt: WARREN LOTAS
Pants: POLO SPORT RALPH LAUREN
Sweater: D&G
Pants: LANDLORD
Sneakers: ADIDAS
Cardigan, pants: LANDLORD
Necklace: WESTWOOD
Guitar: CHAPMAN
Top: URBAN OUTFITTERS
Puffer: COLOMBIA
Pants: PALM ANGELS
Photographer: Julia Sariy – www.juliasariy.com
Stylist, Groomer: Val Laskarides
Model: Jacopo Olmo at New York Model Management
