MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Sage Management Boys by David Jakob
Fashion photographer David Jakob captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring Sage Management‘s promising up and comers Roma, Simon, Kristian, Robi, and Alan. In charge of styling was Kylli Piibar, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Sevil Sukjurova.
Discover more of the story below:
Simon
Polo, Leather jacket, Shoes: vintage / Kopli Couture
Pants: Baltman
Kristian
Pants: vintage / Kopli Couture
Belt: Baltman
Shoes: Lloyd / Kopli Couture
Robi
Blazer, Pants, Belt: Baltman
Shirt: vintage / Kopli Couture
Shoes: Lloyd / Kopli Couture
Alan
Blazer: Burberry / Kopli Couture
Pants: Baltman
Polo: vintage / Kopli Couture
Shoes: Miu Miu / Kopli Couture
Roma
Suit: Baltman
Polo, Shirt: vintage / Kopli Couture
Shoes: Dr Martens / Kopli Couture
Models: Roma, Simon, Kristian, Robi, Alan at Sage Management, Estonia
Photographer: David Jakob – www.jkbdavid.com
Stylist: Kylli Piibar
Hair & Makeup Artist: Sevil Sukjurova
