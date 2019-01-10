MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Sage Management Boys by David Jakob

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

David Jakob

Fashion photographer David Jakob captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring Sage Management‘s promising up and comers Roma, Simon, Kristian, Robi, and Alan. In charge of styling was Kylli Piibar, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Sevil Sukjurova.

Discover more of the story below:


David Jakob

Simon
Polo, Leather jacket, Shoes: vintage / Kopli Couture
Pants: Baltman

David Jakob

Kristian
Pants: vintage / Kopli Couture
Belt: Baltman
Shoes: Lloyd / Kopli Couture

David Jakob

Robi
Blazer, Pants, Belt: Baltman
Shirt: vintage / Kopli Couture
Shoes: Lloyd / Kopli Couture

David Jakob

Alan
Blazer: Burberry / Kopli Couture
Pants: Baltman
Polo: vintage / Kopli Couture
Shoes: Miu Miu / Kopli Couture

David Jakob

Roma
Suit: Baltman
Polo, Shirt: vintage / Kopli Couture
Shoes: Dr Martens / Kopli Couture

David Jakob

David Jakob

David Jakob

David Jakob

David Jakob

David Jakob

David Jakob

David Jakob

David Jakob

David Jakob

David Jakob

David Jakob

David Jakob

David Jakob

David Jakob

David Jakob

David Jakob

David Jakob

David Jakob

Models: Roma, Simon, Kristian, Robi, Alan at Sage Management, Estonia
Photographer: David Jakob – www.jkbdavid.com
Stylist: Kylli Piibar
Hair & Makeup Artist: Sevil Sukjurova

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items