MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jake Cornish by Chris Fucile

The promising new face Jake Cornish at Muse Management NYC stars in Hold on to Summer story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Chris Fucile. Assistance by Adam Liam Rose.

For the session Jake is wearing selected pieces from Teddy Von Ranson, Bannanna Brasil, Yuasa Studios, Linder Menswear, Kyle’Lyk New York, Wrangler, Polo Ralph Lauren, Average Citizen, Zara, Kvrt Stvff, and Levi’s.

Photographer: Chris Fucile – chrisfucile.com

Model: Jake Cornish at Muse Management NYC

Assistant: Adam Liam Rose