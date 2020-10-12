in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jake Cornish by Chris Fucile

Discover Hold on to Summer story starring the handsome Jake Cornish lensed by Chris Fucile

Jake Cornish
Sweater: Teddy Von Ranson
Jeans: Levi’s
Speedo: Bannanna Brasil

The promising new face Jake Cornish at Muse Management NYC stars in Hold on to Summer story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Chris Fucile. Assistance by Adam Liam Rose.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Jake is wearing selected pieces from Teddy Von Ranson, Bannanna Brasil, Yuasa Studios, Linder Menswear, Kyle’Lyk New York, Wrangler, Polo Ralph Lauren, Average Citizen, Zara, Kvrt Stvff, and Levi’s.

Jake Cornish
Rugby Polo: Teddy Von Ranson
Shorts: Yuasa Studios
Jake Cornish
Speedo: Linder Menswear
Jake Cornish
Speedo: Kvrt Stvff
Pants: Teddy Von Ranson
Chris Fucile
Blazer: Teddy Von Ranson
Tank: Bannanna Brasil
Shorts: Wrangler
Chris Fucile
Speedo: Bannanna Brasil
Sweatshirt: Linder Menswear
Chris Fucile
Speedo: Kvrt Stvff
Chris Fucile
Jacket: Teddy Von Ranson
T-Shirt: Linder Menswear
Shorts: Yuasa Studios
Chris Fucile
Knit: Linder Menswear
Trouser: Kyle‘Lyk New York
Chris Fucile
Speedo: Average Citizen
Towel: Stylist’s Own
Chris Fucile
Shorts: Bannanna Brasil

Chris Fucile

Chris Fucile
Trousers: Teddy Von Ranson
Scarf: Polo Ralph Lauren
Chris Fucile
Speedo: Bannanna Brasil
Sweatshirt: Linder Menswear

Photographer: Chris Fucile – chrisfucile.com
Model: Jake Cornish at Muse Management NYC
Assistant: Adam Liam Rose

