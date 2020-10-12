4 Things That Every Man Should Have in His Closet

The world of men’s fashion is one that is constantly evolving and developing. Unlike in women’s fashion, many of the developments in menswear tend to be more subtle, though, with new takes on classic styles being the norm. That being said, regardless of how many changes the fashion world throws at menswear, there will always be a few staples that every guy should look to have in his closet.

If you are looking to have a well-rounded and complete wardrobe that you can turn to for any occasion, here are four things that you should invest in right now.

1. A Quality Suit

Suits have long since been deemed the most important staple in a man’s wardrobe as far as complete outfits are concerned. A suit is a sign of professionalism, class, and maturity, and you should certainly have at least a couple of quality menssuits in your closet.

Throughout the ages, men’s suits have seen multiple developments. Overall, though, the general concept behind the ensemble remains the same. The idea of pairing a shirt and tie with a tailored pair of slacks and a matching jacket is one that will continue to be an enduring staple in men’s fashion for years to come.

2. Plain T-Shirts

Often, men prefer to stack their wardrobe with staples that are relaxed and comfortable to wear. Nothing says “relaxed” quite like a t-shirt. For this reason, if your closet doesn’t include a selection of plain t-shirts, then you are missing out on the ability to put together some of the simplest yet most comfortable outfits.

The key to finding the right t-shirts for your wardrobe is to ensure that you keep things clean and simple. Large graphics or designs can be distracting and difficult to pair with other clothing items. Avoid distressed t-shirt with holes or discolorations so that you can look presentable and put-together even when sporting jeans and a t-shirt.

3. Structured Jeans

Another key closet staple that you will find yourself turning to again and again is a structured pair of blue jeans. Jeans made their way into the world of fashion in the late 1800s and have since become one of the most versatile and preferred pieces of clothing in the world. There are so many different styles and color trends that have come and gone over the years; however, the popularity of a structured pair of jeans has endured.

A pair of jeans that fit just right can be paired with practically anything. You can keep things casual with a comfortable t-shirt and tennis shoes, or you can dress things up with a collared shirt and nice shoes. For men, a structured pair of blue jeans is truly a must-have.

4. A Versatile Pair of Shoes

There are a great many aspects of men’s fashion that are completely dependent on personal style and taste, making it difficult to precisely define something as specific as the best pair of shoes to have in your closet. That being said, the right pair of shoes that you can turn to for almost any occasion will meet a certain number of criteria.

Firstly, the pair of shoes that become your go-to in footwear should be comfortable. You should be happy to wear them whether you are up on your feet all day or heading down to a relaxing meal out with friends. The right pair of shoes will also be neutral in colour. You don’t want to have to base all of your outfits around an eye-catching pair of brightly coloured shoes. Lastly, your pair of shoes should walk the line between casual and formal comfortably to be wearable for most occasions.

Images from MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Alexis Esteves by Cheng Po Ou Yang – See the full story here