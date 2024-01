Fashion photographer Elys Berroteran captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story titled Crush on You starring the handsome Jake Wilkinson. In charge of styling was Victor Lopez.

For the session Jake is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Celine, Ferragamo, COS, Diesel, Burberry, Versace, and A. Potts.





















Photographer Elys Berroteran – @elysmcm

Stylist Victor Lopez – @styledbyvictorlopez

Model Jake Wilkinson – @juice.wilkinson