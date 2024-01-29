Blue Pongtiwat is the New Face of Swarovski

Swarovski has recently announced the appointment of Blue Pongtiwat, a rising star actor, as Thailand’s first male face of the brand. Blue and Swarovski already collaborated, he represented Swarovski Thailand at international events, including attending the Masters of Light exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Shanghai. This exhibition showcased Swarovski’s rich heritage of more than 128 years, featuring crystal-encrusted couture pieces from renowned designers such as Christian Dior, Gucci, Guo Pei, Jimmy Choo, Louis Vuitton, and Vivienne Westwood. Blue also attended the opening of the world’s largest Swarovski Flagship Store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, an event that brought together celebrities from around the globe, including Kim Kardashian, for the launch of the Swarovski Flagship Store and the Swarovski x SKIMS collection.

Blue, known for Intern in My Heart and Ready, Set, Love TV series, with over 1.8 million followers on Instagram, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “I am very pleased to have the opportunity to work with Swarovski in every past event, and I am very happy that the brand chose us to be Friend of Swarovski in Thailand this year. I want everyone to wait and see what we will create this year for you to see. It is sure to be another exciting year for both Swarovski and me.“

As Thailand’s new Friend of Swarovski, Blue has been seen wearing various Swarovski jewelry pieces, including collections from past years such as the Dextera octagonal crystal ring, gold Dextera necklace, and heart-shaped Volta necklace from the Spring Summer 2023 collection. He also donned the Lucent ring with dark oval cut crystals from the Fall Winter 2023 collection. Blue also showcased pieces from the newest collection that will be available for sale this year, including the heart-shaped Hyperbola bracelet and necklace with pink crystals from the Valentine 2024 collection and the Hyperbola family of white crystal cross bracelets and a gold Imber necklace with a pink crystal pendant from the Spring Summer 2024 collection.