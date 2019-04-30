Jason Tam Models Valentino for Content Mode Magazine

Actor Jason Tam teams up with fashion photographers Ungano + Agriodimas at See Management for the pages of Content Mode Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Debbie Hsieh at See Management, with creative direction from Deborah Ferguson, and grooming by beauty artist Rheanne White at Tracey Mattingly. For the session Jason is wearing selected pieces from Maison Valentino.
Content Mode Magazine – www.contentmode.com
Photographer: Ungano + Agriodimas at See Management – www.seemanagement.com
Creative Director: Deborah Ferguson
Stylist: Debbie Hsieh at See Management
Grooming: Rheanne White at Tracey Mattingly
Talent: Jason Tam
