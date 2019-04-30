in Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines, See Management, Valentino Menswear

Jason Tam Models Valentino for Content Mode Magazine

Ungano + Agriodimas Photographed Actor Jason Tam for Content Mode

Jason Tam
Courtesy of See Management / Photography © Ungano + Agriodimas for Content Mode

Actor Jason Tam teams up with fashion photographers Ungano + Agriodimas at See Management for the pages of Content Mode Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Debbie Hsieh at See Management, with creative direction from Deborah Ferguson, and grooming by beauty artist Rheanne White at Tracey Mattingly. For the session Jason is wearing selected pieces from Maison Valentino.

Jason Tam
Courtesy of See Management / Photography © Ungano + Agriodimas for Content Mode
Jason Tam
Courtesy of See Management / Photography © Ungano + Agriodimas for Content Mode
Jason Tam
Courtesy of See Management / Photography © Ungano + Agriodimas for Content Mode
Jason Tam
Courtesy of See Management / Photography © Ungano + Agriodimas for Content Mode
Jason Tam
Courtesy of See Management / Photography © Ungano + Agriodimas for Content Mode
Jason Tam
Courtesy of See Management / Photography © Ungano + Agriodimas for Content Mode
Jason Tam
Courtesy of See Management / Photography © Ungano + Agriodimas for Content Mode

Content Mode Magazine – www.contentmode.com
Photographer: Ungano + Agriodimas at See Management – www.seemanagement.com
Creative Director: Deborah Ferguson
Stylist: Debbie Hsieh at See Management
Grooming: Rheanne White at Tracey Mattingly
Talent: Jason Tam

Entertainmentmagazines

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

What Men Should Know Before Going Under The Knife

5 Ways to Take Your Blazer from Day to Night