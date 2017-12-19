MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Josef by Leeandcrisphoto

Leeandcrisphoto

Fashion photography duo Leeandcrisphoto share exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES their latest session featuring the handsome Josef. In charge of styling was Leonie Traore, who for the story selected looks from Levi’s, Hugo Boss, H&M, Zara, Dr Martins, Wrangler, Armani, Paul Smith, and Jitrois.

Josef is represented by 88 Models Management in Paris, The Squad Management in London, and Crew Model Management in Milan. Discover more of the story bellow:


Leeandcrisphoto

JACKET: H&M
SHIRT: LEVI’S
PANTS: ZARA

Leeandcrisphoto

SHOES: DR MARTINS
JEANS: LEVI’S
SHIRT: LEVI’S
JACKET: Wrangler

Leeandcrisphoto

jACKET: ZARA

Leeandcrisphoto

JACKET: ARMANI
SHIRT: PAUL SMITH
PANTS: JITROIS

Leeandcrisphoto

PANTS: ZARA
SHOES: ZARA
JACKET: HUGO BOSS

Leeandcrisphoto

SHIRT: LEVI’S
PANTS: LEVI’S
JACKET: Wrangler

Leeandcrisphoto

JACKET: wrangler
SHIRT: LEVI’S

Leeandcrisphoto

JACKET: HUGO BOSS
SHIRT: LEVI’S

Leeandcrisphoto

SHIRT: LEVI’S
PANTS: LEVI’S
JACKET: Wrangler

Leeandcrisphoto

JACKET: ARMANI
SHIRT: PAUL SMITH
PANTS: JITROIS

Leeandcrisphoto

SHIRT: LEVI’S
PANTS: LEVI’S
JACKET: Wrangler

Model: Josef (88 Models Management, The Squad Management, Crew Model Management)
Stylist: Leonie Traore
Photographers: Leeandcrisphoto – @leeandcrisphoto

