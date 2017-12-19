MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Josef by Leeandcrisphoto
Fashion photography duo Leeandcrisphoto share exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES their latest session featuring the handsome Josef. In charge of styling was Leonie Traore, who for the story selected looks from Levi’s, Hugo Boss, H&M, Zara, Dr Martins, Wrangler, Armani, Paul Smith, and Jitrois.
Josef is represented by 88 Models Management in Paris, The Squad Management in London, and Crew Model Management in Milan. Discover more of the story bellow:
JACKET: H&M
SHIRT: LEVI’S
PANTS: ZARA
SHOES: DR MARTINS
JEANS: LEVI’S
SHIRT: LEVI’S
JACKET: Wrangler
jACKET: ZARA
JACKET: ARMANI
SHIRT: PAUL SMITH
PANTS: JITROIS
PANTS: ZARA
SHOES: ZARA
JACKET: HUGO BOSS
SHIRT: LEVI’S
PANTS: LEVI’S
JACKET: Wrangler
JACKET: wrangler
SHIRT: LEVI’S
JACKET: HUGO BOSS
SHIRT: LEVI’S
SHIRT: LEVI’S
PANTS: LEVI’S
JACKET: Wrangler
JACKET: ARMANI
SHIRT: PAUL SMITH
PANTS: JITROIS
SHIRT: LEVI’S
PANTS: LEVI’S
JACKET: Wrangler
Model: Josef (88 Models Management, The Squad Management, Crew Model Management)
Stylist: Leonie Traore
Photographers: Leeandcrisphoto – @leeandcrisphoto
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.