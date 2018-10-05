MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Justin Barnhill by Alex Jackson
The handsome Justin Barnhill at 16 Men Paris stars in The Darkness Within story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Alex Jackson at KeDrew. For the session Justin is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, Gucci, Rag & Bone, Kenneth Cole, Diesel, Adidas Yeezy, Dolce & Gabbana, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Prada.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the story below:
Suit: Hugo Boss
Coat: Calvin Klein
Shirt: Rag & Bone
Trousers: Calvin Klein
Coat: Kenneth Cole
Trousers: Diesel
Shoes: Adidas Yeezy Boost
Full look: Calvin Klein
Full look: Rag & Bone
Coat: Kenneth Cole
Suit: Dolce & Gabbana
Shoes: Salvatore Ferragamo
Full look: Calvin Klein
Suit: Hugo Boss
eyewear: Gucci
Suit: Dolce & Gabbana
Shoes: Salvatore Ferragamo
Full look: Kenneth Cole
eyewear: Prada
Suit: Dolce & Gabbana
Full look: Kenneth Cole
Suit by Hugo Boss
Model: Justin Barnhill at 16 Men Paris
Photographer: Alex Jackson at KeDrew – www.alexjdiary.com
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.