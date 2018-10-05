MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Justin Barnhill by Alex Jackson

Justin Barnhill

The handsome Justin Barnhill at 16 Men Paris stars in The Darkness Within story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Alex Jackson at KeDrew. For the session Justin is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, Gucci, Rag & Bone, Kenneth Cole, Diesel, Adidas Yeezy, Dolce & Gabbana, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Prada.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Discover more of the story below:


Justin Barnhill

Suit: Hugo Boss
Coat: Calvin Klein

Justin Barnhill

Shirt: Rag & Bone
Trousers: Calvin Klein

Justin Barnhill

Coat: Kenneth Cole
Trousers: Diesel
Shoes: Adidas Yeezy Boost

Justin Barnhill

Full look: Calvin Klein

Justin Barnhill

Full look: Rag & Bone
Coat: Kenneth Cole

Justin Barnhill

Suit: Dolce & Gabbana
Shoes: Salvatore Ferragamo

Justin Barnhill

Full look: Calvin Klein

Justin Barnhill

Suit: Hugo Boss
eyewear: Gucci

Justin Barnhill

Suit: Dolce & Gabbana
Shoes: Salvatore Ferragamo

Justin Barnhill

Full look: Kenneth Cole
eyewear: Prada

Justin Barnhill

Suit: Dolce & Gabbana

Justin Barnhill

Full look: Kenneth Cole

Justin Barnhill

Suit by Hugo Boss

Model: Justin Barnhill at 16 Men Paris
Photographer: Alex Jackson at KeDrew – www.alexjdiary.com

