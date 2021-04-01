MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Justin Bernstein by Edward Tran

The handsome Justin Bernstein at IMG Models stars in Youth exclusive story lensed by fashion photographer Edward Tran for MMSCENE PORTRAITS. In charge of styling was Emma Cotterill at Reload Agency, with hair styling from Lachlan Wignall at Work: Agency, and grooming by beauty artist Chris Arai at Avgvst. Digital operator Kai Brand, assistance by Arvin Pagala.

Discover more of the session below:





Photographer: Edward Tran – @edkn

Stylist: Emma Cotterill at Reload Agency – @emma_Cotterill

Hair stylist: Lachlan Wignall at Work: Agency – @lachlan_hair

Groomer: Chris Arai at Avgvst – @chrisarai

Model: Justin Bernstein at IMG Models – @_justin_lb

Digital Operator: Kai Brand – @brand.kai

Assistant: Arvin Pagala – @arvinpagala