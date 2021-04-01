in Editorial, Exclusive, IMG Models, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Justin Bernstein by Edward Tran

Photographer Edward Tran captured our latest exclusive story featuring Justin Bernstein

Justin Bernstein

The handsome Justin Bernstein at IMG Models stars in Youth exclusive story lensed by fashion photographer Edward Tran for MMSCENE PORTRAITS. In charge of styling was Emma Cotterill at Reload Agency, with hair styling from Lachlan Wignall at Work: Agency, and grooming by beauty artist Chris Arai at Avgvst. Digital operator Kai Brand, assistance by Arvin Pagala.

Justin Bernstein

Justin Bernstein

Justin Bernstein

Edward Tran

Edward Tran

Edward Tran

Edward Tran

Photographer: Edward Tran – @edkn
Stylist: Emma Cotterill at Reload Agency – @emma_Cotterill
Hair stylist: Lachlan Wignall at Work: Agency – @lachlan_hair
Groomer: Chris Arai at Avgvst – @chrisarai
Model: Justin Bernstein at IMG Models – @_justin_lb
Digital Operator: Kai Brand – @brand.kai
Assistant: Arvin Pagala – @arvinpagala

