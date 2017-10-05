Fight The Power by Justin McManus for MMSCENE Magazine #18 Issue

Fashion photographer Justin McManus teamed up with stylist Mike Stallings for Fight The Power story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s #18 edition. Stars of the session are Dorien Olson at DNA Models, Wyatt Cooper at Umodels Management, Gianna Noelle at Heroes NY, Jonathan Normolle at Umodels Management, and Jalen Smith at Ford Models. In charge of hair and makeup was beauty artist Mideyah Parker.

MMSCENE ISSUE 018 IN $24.90 PRINT & $3.90 DIGITAL

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Nude, Giada Forte, MCM, JG Hook, Rag and Bone, Vintage Harlem, Dolce and Gabbana, Z Zenga, Barena Venezia, Wilsons Leather, YSL, Barneys, J. Crew, Tomorrowland, Ralph Lauren, Dior, Control Sector, Adidas, NSF, Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, Copywright, Asos, James Perse, Paul Smith, Ports, Tommy Hilfiger, Gucci, Vintage Saint Laurent, and Moschino.





Models: Dorien Olson at DNA Models, Wyatt Cooper at Umodels Management, Gianna Noelle at Heroes NY, Jonathan Normolle at Umodels Management, Jalen Smith at Ford Models

Hair and Makeup Artist: Mideyah Parker

Fashion Stylist: Mike Stallings

Photographer: Justin McManus – www.shotbymcmanus.com

Originally published in MMSCENE Issue 018 – available in print & digital.