A Measured Cast of Models in Saint Laurent Fall 2025 Lookbook

The Fall 2025 lookbook captures a sculptural sense of dress, where each model becomes a clean extension of Vaccarello’s design language.

Photo © Mark Kean

Models in Saint Laurent Fall 2025 lead with stillness, form, and exact control. Anthony Vaccarello designs the Fall 2025 collection with a clear priority: presence over excess. The cast, selected by Samuel Ellis Scheinman, carries the weight of the collection through their physicality, focus, and restraint. Mark Kean photographs them as anchors of the image.

The cast moves with clarity and control, offering a consistent visual tone across the lookbook. Each model carries the clothes with precision, allowing form and line to remain the focus. The group includes Alvar af Schultén, Bai, Chubath Kutien, Daniel Awaridhe, Evan Campillo, Frederic Bittner, Jesse Sachet-Dufraisse, Jonas Vermeylen, Jum Kuochnin, Loup Ruoppolo, Marcelo Mendez, Milton Yxhufvud, Mouha Seck, Nataniel Busa, Oscar Fishman, Ruben Long, Thomas LeMaigre, and Wal Ruop.

Hair by Duffy and makeup by Pat McGrath support the minimal tone. No element draws attention away from the posture or structure of the image. Instead, styling frames the cast with quiet precision. The lighting remains cool, steady, almost clinical, allowing garments to fall cleanly and leaving the models’ expressions and body language to guide the eye. Models in Saint Laurent Fall 2025 remain composed, letting every detail settle into place without force.

Written by admin

