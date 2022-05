The handsome Kai at ELF Model Management updates his portfolio with a recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Juan Pablo Alvarez. For the story Kai is wearing selected pieces from Hugo Boss, Cos, Calvin Klein, Dior, and Zara.

Photographer: Juan Pablo Alvarez – @juanpablo.alvar

Model: Kai at Elf Models