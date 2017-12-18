MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Kailash, Kit & Dane by Thomas Chatt
Kailash, Kit, and Dane (all represented by Models 1) teamed up for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured and styled by fashion photographer Thomas Chatt.
For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Asos, Versace, H&M Studio, Converse, Dickies, John Galliano, Topman, Levis, Urban Outfitters, Soulland, Margaret Howell, Christian Dior, Burberry, Weekday, and Acne. Discover more of the story bellow:
Shirt: Versace
Shorts: H&M Studio
red leather jacket: Vintage
Orchid Print Jacket: Versace
Trousers: Vintage
Trainers: Converse
T-shirt & Broach: Vintage
Vest & Jeans: Vintage
Loafers: Asos
Beret: Asos
Shirt & Belt: Vintage
Trousers: Dickies
Straw bucket hat: Vintage
Shirt: John Galliano
Coat: Topman
Pin Badge: Vintage
Denim Trench Coat: Levis
Bandana: Topman
Gillet & Poloshirt: Vintage
Jeans: Urban Outfitters
Loafers: Asos
Glasses: Asos
Trousers: Dickies
Shirt & Jeans Vintage
Sunglasses: Asos
Shirt: Soulland
Overalls: Vintage
Vest & Jeans: Vintage
Jeans: Soulland
Straw Beret & Shell choker: Vintage
Leather Jacket: H&M Studio
Denim Skirt: Levis
T-shirt & Belt: Vintage
Trousers: Margaret Howell
wicker hat & shell choker: Vintage
Blazer: Christian Dior
Hat: Burberry
Necklace: Models Own
Vest: Asos
Belt: Weekday
Corduroy trousers: Acne
Sunglasses: Asos
T-shirt: Vintage
Stylist and Photographer: Thomas Chatt – www.thomaschatt.co.uk
Models: Kailash, Kit, and Dane all at Models 1
