MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Kailash, Kit & Dane by Thomas Chatt

By  |  Comments

Thomas Chatt

Kailash, Kit, and Dane (all represented by Models 1) teamed up for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured and styled by fashion photographer Thomas Chatt.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Asos, Versace, H&M Studio, Converse, Dickies, John Galliano, Topman, Levis, Urban Outfitters, Soulland, Margaret Howell, Christian Dior, Burberry, Weekday, and Acne. Discover more of the story bellow:


Thomas Chatt

Shirt: Versace

Thomas Chatt

Shorts: H&M Studio

Thomas Chatt

red leather jacket: Vintage
Orchid Print Jacket: Versace
Trousers: Vintage
Trainers: Converse

Thomas Chatt

T-shirt & Broach: Vintage

Thomas Chatt

Vest & Jeans: Vintage
Loafers: Asos

Thomas Chatt

Beret: Asos
Shirt & Belt: Vintage
Trousers: Dickies

Thomas Chatt

Straw bucket hat: Vintage
Shirt: John Galliano
Coat: Topman
Pin Badge: Vintage

Thomas Chatt

Denim Trench Coat: Levis
Bandana: Topman

Thomas Chatt

Gillet & Poloshirt: Vintage
Jeans: Urban Outfitters
Loafers: Asos

Thomas Chatt

Glasses: Asos
Trousers: Dickies

Thomas Chatt

Thomas Chatt

Shirt & Jeans Vintage

Thomas Chatt

Sunglasses: Asos
Shirt: Soulland
Overalls: Vintage

Thomas Chatt

Vest & Jeans: Vintage

Thomas Chatt

Jeans: Soulland

Thomas Chatt

Straw Beret & Shell choker: Vintage
Leather Jacket: H&M Studio
Denim Skirt: Levis

Thomas Chatt

T-shirt & Belt: Vintage
Trousers: Margaret Howell

Thomas Chatt

wicker hat & shell choker: Vintage
Blazer: Christian Dior

Thomas Chatt

Hat: Burberry
Necklace: Models Own
Vest: Asos
Belt: Weekday
Corduroy trousers: Acne

Thomas Chatt

Sunglasses: Asos
T-shirt: Vintage

Stylist and Photographer: Thomas Chatt – www.thomaschatt.co.uk
Models: Kailash, Kit, and Dane all at Models 1

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items