Awakening by Kenneth Lam for MMSCENE Magazine #20 Issue

Fashion photographer Kenneth Lam captured models Harry Goodwins, Freddie Abrahams, John Todd, Jack Holland, Jackson Okief, and Nick Truelove for Awakening story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition. Beauty is work of hair stylist Josie Chan, and makeup artists Lillie Russo and Karen Ross.

In charge of styling was Nirja Ram, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Band of Outsiders, Zegna, Dries Van Noten, Missoni, Versace, Hussein Chalayan, Canali, Gucci, Brioni, Giorgio Armani, Jack Jack, and Martine Rose. Movement director Tamara Hayes Elliott. Assistance by Sammy Trieu and Abdul Kalam. Discover more of the story bellow:





Photographer: Kenneth Lam – www.kenneth-lam.com

Stylist: Nirja Ram

Makeup Artis:t Lillie Russo and Karen Ross

Hair Stylist: Josie Chan

Movement Director: Tamara Hayes Elliott

Assistants: Sammy Trieu and Abdul Kalam

Shot in Putney Studios

Models: Harry Goodwins and Freddie Abrahams at Established London, John Todd, Jack Holland, Jackson Okief and Nick Truelove at NEXT MODEL MANAGEMENT London

AVAILABLE NOW IN PRINT & $3.90 DIGITAL