Awakening by Kenneth Lam for MMSCENE Magazine #20 Issue
Fashion photographer Kenneth Lam captured models Harry Goodwins, Freddie Abrahams, John Todd, Jack Holland, Jackson Okief, and Nick Truelove for Awakening story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition. Beauty is work of hair stylist Josie Chan, and makeup artists Lillie Russo and Karen Ross.
In charge of styling was Nirja Ram, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Band of Outsiders, Zegna, Dries Van Noten, Missoni, Versace, Hussein Chalayan, Canali, Gucci, Brioni, Giorgio Armani, Jack Jack, and Martine Rose. Movement director Tamara Hayes Elliott. Assistance by Sammy Trieu and Abdul Kalam. Discover more of the story bellow:
Photographer: Kenneth Lam – www.kenneth-lam.com
Stylist: Nirja Ram
Makeup Artis:t Lillie Russo and Karen Ross
Hair Stylist: Josie Chan
Movement Director: Tamara Hayes Elliott
Assistants: Sammy Trieu and Abdul Kalam
Shot in Putney Studios
Models: Harry Goodwins and Freddie Abrahams at Established London, John Todd, Jack Holland, Jackson Okief and Nick Truelove at NEXT MODEL MANAGEMENT London