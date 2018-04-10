MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Kenny Braasch by Blake Ballard
Discover the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Kenny Braasch captured by fashion photographer Blake Ballard. For the story Kenny was styled in selected pieces from Zara Men, Prada, Steve Madden, Helmut Lang, Gucci, Theory, Diesel, and Fenty x Puma.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Kenny is represented by MP Management, Soul Artist Management, JE Model Management, Front Management, D Management, and The Block Agency. See more of the session below:
Model: Kenny Braasch at MP Management Chicago and Atlanta, Soul Artist Management, JE Model Management, Front Management, D Management and The Block Agency
Photographer: Blake Ballard – blakeballard.com
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.