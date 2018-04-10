MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Kenny Braasch by Blake Ballard

By  |  Comments
Share
Pin

Kenny Braasch

Discover the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Kenny Braasch captured by fashion photographer Blake Ballard. For the story Kenny was styled in selected pieces from Zara Men, Prada, Steve Madden, Helmut Lang, Gucci, Theory, Diesel, and Fenty x Puma.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Kenny is represented by MP Management, Soul Artist Management, JE Model Management, Front Management, D Management, and The Block Agency. See more of the session below:


Kenny Braasch

Kenny Braasch

Kenny Braasch

Kenny Braasch

Kenny Braasch

Kenny Braasch

Kenny Braasch

Kenny Braasch

Kenny Braasch

Kenny Braasch

Model: Kenny Braasch at MP Management Chicago and Atlanta, Soul Artist Management, JE Model Management, Front Management, D Management and The Block Agency
Photographer: Blake Ballard – blakeballard.com

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items
DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Newsletter
Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.
Stay Updated
Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link